Thank God.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump said Monday his administration will look “very strongly” at reforming the welfare system and plans to make the issue a priority during his presidency.

“One thing we’re going to be looking at very strongly is welfare reform. That’s becoming a very, very big subject and people are taking advantage of the system and then other people aren’t receiving what they really need to live, and we think it’s very unfair to them,” Trump told reporters before a meeting with his Cabinet. “But some people are really taking advantage of our system from that standpoint, and we are really going to be looking very, very strongly therefore at welfare reform.”

The president did not provide details on what, specifically, he would do to reform the welfare system, but said the efforts were part of his priority to cut government spending.

The president’s commitment to welfare reform comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill are already working to overhaul the healthcare system, draft legislation reforming the tax code, and pass a bill addressing ‘Dreamers,’ the name given to those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

