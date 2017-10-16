The only person he’s a hero to is the Taliban.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s guilty plea to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy Monday may prove uncomfortable for Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who praised Bergdahl as an “American hero” in 2014.

Bergdahl abandoned his post in Afghanistan in 2009 before getting captured by the Taliban, who held him prisoner for five years.

The Obama administration secured his release by swapping five Taliban prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay in 2014. Obama announced Bergdahl’s release in a celebratory event with the deserter’s parents at the White House Rose Garden.

