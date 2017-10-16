All the Republicans needed was the presidency…

Via Washington Times:

President Trump on Monday scolded Senate Republicans for “not getting the job done” and endorsed a push by ally Stephen K. Bannon to force out GOP leaders.

The president made the remarks ahead of a lunch meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Mr. Trump has had a strained relationship for months as his legislative agenda stalled.

“We are not getting the job done and I’m not going to blame myself,” Mr. Trump said at a Cabinet meeting. “I’ll be honest, they are not getting the job done.”

Mr. Trump defended Mr. Bannon, a Breitbart news executive and the president’s former White House political director, who launched a campaign to unseat establishment GOP lawmakers and force out Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican.

“He’s a friend of mine and he’s very committed to getting things passed,” Mr. Trump said. “I can understand where Steve Bannon is coming from. … I’m not happy about [the stalled agenda] and a lot of people are not happy about it.”

Keep reading…