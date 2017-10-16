Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton twisted her ankle on Sunday night, making her miss several media appearances while on her book tour in England.

Clinton, who is out promoting her book, What Happened, didn’t show up for several television appearances in London after her fall Sunday night. Clinton was exhausted due to the trip, the Daily Mail reports.

“Supposed to be interviewing Hillary Clinton… but she’s fallen over and hurt her foot!! Gutted,” “This Morning” host Philip Schofield said on Snapchat.

