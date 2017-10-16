Read the whole thing and see who has the real connection to Russia.

Via Daily Caller:

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board is accusing Democrats and “the Beltway media” of ignoring questions raised about the Trump dossier and the firm behind the infamous and uncorroborated document, Fusion GPS.

What’s significant about the newspaper’s piece is that Fusion GPS was co-founded by three former Journal reporters, Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch and Tom Catan. But that relationship provides no cover for the Fusion trio.

“The Beltway media move in a pack, and that means ignoring some stories while leaping on others. Consider the pack’s lack of interest in the story of GPS Fusion [sic] and the ‘dossier’ from former spook Christopher Steele,” writes the Journal’s editorial board, which is considered right-of-center on the political spectrum.

“Americans don’t need a Justice Department coverup abetted by Glenn Simpson’s media buddies.”

