Finally.

Via NY Post:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held in captivity for five years by the Taliban, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy on Monday, saying “I understand leaving was against the law.”

“I left my observation post on my own,” Bergdahl told a judge at his hearing at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to CNN. “I understand leaving was against the law.”

In an interview that aired earlier Monday, Bergdahl who was released in 2014 in exchange for five Taliban prisoners who were being held in Guantanamo Bay, said that he doubts if he could have gotten a fair trial after President Trump once called him a “no good traitor” who should be executed.

