Via NY Post:

The United States and South Korean forces began conducting military exercises on Monday just days after North Korea renewed a threat to launch missiles at Guam, an American territory in the Pacific.

The five days of naval drills in the waters off the Korean peninsula come amid escalating tensions and a war of words between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The drills, which involve fighter jets, helicopters and about 40 ships and submarines, are intended as a rehearsal on how to respond to a naval attack by North Korea and to improve the allies operational capability, South Korean navy spokesman Jang Wook said, according to the Associated Press.

