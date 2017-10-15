Round up the usual suspects.

Via Breitbart:

The FBI is investigating the “suspicious package” and bomb threats that caused an evacuation at one of Virginia’s oldest, largest, and longest-running Civil War reenactments, Saturday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office shut the event down after a visitor found a “suspicious package” near the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park around 4 p.m. Saturday. Due to its proximity to the Civil War reenactment, the sheriff’s office evacuated the event and shut down the festivities, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Authorities soon rendered the device safe, and no one was reported harmed. Participants were allowed back after police scanned the area for additional threats.

The sponsors of the event, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Association, had acknowledged that threats were made before the event began and had already arranged for increased security. The sponsors posted a notice to that effect on the event website several days ago.

Keep reading…