Is Goodell getting the message?

Via Action News Jax:

A man from Green Cove Springs took his issues with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL to the sky on Sunday.

At 1,000 feet, you could read the statement on the plane-towed banner saying, “Be American. Boycott the Jags and the NFL.”

Terry Smiley had the message printed on a banner that was flown above Everbank Field before the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This all-American sport is dividing fans after some NFL players took a knee during the national anthem.

“I am asking people to boycott the football games. I don’t watch it on TV,” Smiley said.

People’s feelings about politics and football seem to bleed together on the turf. “People need to realize the true message that they’re trying to send,” Jaguars fan Jay Crossman said.

Smiley said he was disgusted by the Jags players who knelt in London. Now, he’s taking a stand, making his voice be heard.

“Do you believe in your country? Do you believe in ‘The Star-Spangle Banner’? If you don’t stand up for it now, you won’t have it in the future,” Smiley said.

As a former Jags fan, he hired a pilot to fly his banner over the stadium for two hours to send his message about players kneeling.

“I have the right to protest and I’m going to protest it with bumper stickers, airplanes – whatever I go to do. I will continue to protest,” Smiley said.

