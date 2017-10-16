Can’t return what you don’t have.

Via Daily Mail:

The Clinton Foundation told DailyMail.com it will not return as much as $250,000 in donations from Harvey Weinstein, saying on Sunday the money had already been spent on the organization’s programs and used for charitable purposes.

The foundation’s decision comes as politicians and philanthropic groups grapple with whether to return donations they have received from Weinstein, after numerous women stepped forward this month to accuse the movie mogul of sexual assault, harassment and rape.

Over a dozen Democratic politicians have said they will give back or donate Weinstein’s campaign contributions to charity.

The Clinton Foundation faced questions about Weinstein’s funding after Hillary Clinton said last week she would re-gift his campaign donations to charity.

Weinstein was a major bundler for Clinton, hosting fundraising events with deep-pocketed Hollywood donors, and personally contributed over $35,000 to her 2016 presidential campaign.

A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation told DailyMail.com that the group will not return Weinstein’s donations, which totaled between $100,000 and $250,000.

He said Weinstein’s last contribution to the group was in 2014.

The spokesman said the foundation already spent the money on its programs, such as lowering the cost of HIV medication and supporting women and girls in developing countries.

The foundation said it supports commitments to combat human trafficking, and runs the No Ceilings Project ‘which aims to advance the full participation of girls and women around the world’ through ‘data-driven analysis on gender inequality, an in-depth conversation series, innovative partnerships, and CGI commitments.’

The explanation comes after foundation board member Chelsea Clinton ducked questions about Weinstein’s money from a DailyMail.com reporter while attending a Clinton Global Initiative University event at Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday.

The former first daughter hustled out a side door after the event, evading a reporter as she rushed to her car surrounded by aides and security.

The Clinton Foundation and a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton had previously declined to comment on the Weinstein matter.

