Via Bleacher Report:

After remaining unsigned through six weeks of the 2017 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick claims the league is participating in collusion.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has filed a grievance against the owners for collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Per Freeman, Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos to help him in the legal situation.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported the quarterback’s plan to file a grievance.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract at the conclusion of last season with the expectation he would find a new landing spot but has not gotten a new deal and has received surprisingly little interest compared to how well he played last season. He finished the year with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 12 games.

