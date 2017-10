Via TMZ:

Lana Del Rey’s 2012 track about preferring older men is NOT about Harvey Weinstein … despite what people’s ears are leading them to believe.

Lana’s song, “Cola,” features the lyrics … “I gots a taste for men who are older / It’s always been, so it’s no surprise,” and is followed by the line, “Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds and he’s making me crazy” — or so people think.

Even the top search results for the lyrics back up what people think, that the song references Harvey.

Keep reading…