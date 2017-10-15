Via BBC:

The Metropolitan Police says a second victim alleges she was assaulted in Westminster in 2010 and 2011 and in Camden in 2015.

Officers are already looking into claims a woman was assaulted by Weinstein in the 1980s.

The Hollywood film producer has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

No arrests have been made over any of the allegations, police say.

New York police are also investigating claims against Weinstein, including rape and sexual assault.

More than two dozen women – among them actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan – have made a number of accusations against him.

Weinstein, 65, is a huge figure in the film world, where his productions have received more than 300 Oscar nominations and won 81.

