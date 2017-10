If she had won the election, these would be her decisions to make.

Via Politico:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted President Donald Trump’s approach to Iran and North Korea as ill-conceived and irresponsible.

In an interview taped Wednesday that aired Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” the defeated 2016 presidential candidate said, “Why on Earth would we want two nuclear challenges with Iran and North Korea at the same time?”

