CBC is getting nervous. Update to this story.

Via BPR:

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) requested a personal meeting Friday with the FBI director over the department’s report that warned of the possible violence coming from “black identity extremists.”

The caucus wants to meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray to talk about how the FBI conducted research on “black identity extremists” for its Aug. 3 report and what the FBI plans to do in light of the report, according to a letter from the caucus.

The CBC argued that the report, “Black Identity Extremists Likely Motivated to Target Law Enforcement Officers,” only used a small sample of violent incidents against officers to reach its conclusion and erroneously conflated black activists protesting police brutality with actual organizations who will hurt police officers.

“It relies on a handful of obviously terrible incidents to paint black Americans who exercise free speech against witnessed police brutality as possible violent extremists,” the group said in the letter. “The broad characterizations can only serve to further erode trust between law enforcement officials and many of the black communities they serve, further inflaming and already tense and complicated dynamic.”

Keep reading…