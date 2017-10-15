He needs a serious debriefing before being let loose on the streets.

Via Daily Mail:

The Canadian hostage who was freed from Taliban captivity in Aghanistan along with his wife and three young children recalled the harrowing firefight which led to the release of his family, it was revealed on Saturday.

Former hostage Joshua Boyle said Saturday from his parents’ home in Canada that full medical exams were being arranged for him and his family after they were rescued from their captors, the Taliban-linked extremist Haqqani network in Afghanistan.

And in a video released by Pakistan’s military that was filmed before he left the country and returned to Canada, Boyle recounted a harrowing firefight during a raid by Pakistani security forces that freed the family.

‘A major comes over to me while I still have blood on me. The street is chaos and he says to me, “In the American media they say that we support the Haqqani network and that we make it possible. Today you have seen the truth. Did we not put bullets in those bastards?”‘ Boyle recalled, appearing beside his wife and children in the video.

‘And so I can say to you I did see the truth, and the truth was that car was riddled with bullets. The ISI (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) and the army got between the criminals and the car to make sure the prisoners were safe and my family was safe. They put them to flight and they ran like cowards. This is proof enough to me the Pakistanis are doing everything to their utmost.’

Boyle called those that held them captive ‘pagan’ and not people of faith.

