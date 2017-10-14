He can join the Kathy Griffin tour.

Via Washington Examiner:

Comedian George Lopez was reportedly booed off stage last week for his anti-Trump jokes.

Lopez was performing in Denver at the Carousel Ball, a gala for juvenile diabetes, when the crowd turned on him, Page Six reported Saturday.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, a Trump supporter, donated $250,000 to the event but asked that Lopez steer clear of Trump jokes.

An attendee of the event told Page Six that Maffei had asked Lopez “nicely to stop making Trump jokes … George doesn’t, continues, gets booed.”

“Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but that doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men,” Lopez responded to Maffei.

Lopez then apologized for making the event political before ripping the audience for its “white privilege.”

