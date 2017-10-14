Low life thieves.

It’s often the small gestures that make the biggest impact. For one Barberton woman the kindness of strangers brought her family to tears.

Naomi Litton, 84, is the widow of a proud Marine and Korea War Veteran. Every day she wakes up and looks out her window at both the Marine and American flag, until early this week, when she noticed both were missing. Someone cut down and stole the flags from the flag pole in her front yard.

“I think I went into shock,” said Litton. “My goodness the flags are gone…I was devastated and I think I shed a few tears of course I was thinking about my husband.”

A neighbor posted what happened on social media and two former Marines made it their mission to surprise Litton.

“Once a Marine always a Marine and the Marines stick together no matter what,” said Arthur Kennedy, a former Marine who answered the call to help.

A Fox 8 camera was rolling as the two rang Litton’s doorbell and presented her with both flags, even taking time for their installation.

“It doesn’t matter what color, creed, age, the Marine will be there,” said former Marine Scott Cole.

