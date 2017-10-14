The memorial has one glaring omission.

Via National Post:

Rarely do local Canadian events receive widespread “real-time” attention in Europe, America and Israel, with coverage in top-tier media, like The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC.

The recent unveiling of the commemorative plaque at Canada’s Holocaust memorial in Ottawa by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was such an occasion. The memorial was long overdue. Until the Harper government commissioned it in 2011, Canada was distinguished as the only major allied country to not have installed any official public memorial to the Holocaust’s victims. This “oversight,” whatever the reason for it, has finally been addressed. The ensuing flap, however, arises from the memorial plaque that was unveiled at the site, with the following engraving:

“The National Holocaust Monument commemorates the millions of men, women and children murdered during the Holocaust and honours the survivors who persevered and were able to make their way to Canada after one of the darkest chapters in history. The monument recognizes the contribution these survivors have made to Canada and serves as a reminder that we must be vigilant in standing guard against hate, intolerance and discrimination.”

What drew international gasps was the fact that there was no explicit recognition of the uniquely Jewish aspect of the Holocaust. The plaque was hastily removed, to be revised, one assumes, to more appropriately reflect the proper historical significance of the Holocaust.

Keep reading…