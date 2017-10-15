Hot cross buns are next.

Via Sky News:

A market stall holder who has been banned for selling Knights Templar crusader mugs which some feared might offend Muslims may get a reprieve.

Vintage book seller Tina Gayle got an apology from the council after she had been originally told she had to leave her pitch of three years in Loughborough Vintage Market, Leicestershire.

The 57-year-old has received a phone call from the market authorities and now has a meeting with a manager.

The mugs at the centre of the row feature a medieval knight and the Christian chivalric order’s Latin motto, which translates as: “Not to us Lord, not to us, but to your name give the glory”.

The mugs brought one complaint.

When market authorities received the complaint, Ms Gayle refused to remove them from sale.

She was handed a letter on 6 October stating she was in breach of Charnwood Council’s trading terms and conditions and had to leave her pitch at the market.

The council now says it had “got this one wrong”, and has apologised for the way it handled the matter.

