More in the continual exegesis from Hillary as to all the reasons other than she stank as a candidate. She really truly thinks it was stolen from her.

But actually, the problem was she believed the loaded polls which were stacked favorably to Democrats and didn’t give an accurate account. So essentially they got hoisted on their own petard, they managed to trick themselves. So she thought she could play safe and not go to different Rust Belt states.

She’s delusional – she won the primary by 4 million? A. what does that have to do with the general election? B: it was weighted in her favor with super delgates and DNC cheating. She didn’t win the debates, she was seen as cold and saying nothing apart from ‘it’s my time.’

Via Free Beacon:

British TV journalist Matt Frei asked Hillary Clinton if she’s still blaming other more than herself in an interview Friday. Frei asked about her appeal to the voter during the 2016 presidential election, saying that her status as a Clinton prevented her gender from helping her. “Your dynastic appeal or perhaps it was the opposite: The fact that you were called Clinton the fact that you were first lady basically trumped any novelty—if you forgive the term—of being the first female president of the United States,” he said. “People looked at your name and your legacy more than they looked at your gender.” Clinton answered by laying out the amount of support she received and then blaming former FBI director James Comey and the Russians for her defeat. “That doesn’t explain why I led all the way through, why I won the primary by 4 million votes, why I was winning, we had a great convention,” she said. “I was thought to have won all three debates. That doesn’t explain it, Matt, so that’s why I had to really dig deep.” Keep reading…

