If there were actually anything that was bad enough for impeachment, you wouldn’t have to pay 10 million to find it. It would already be apparent. But hey, Larry like to spout off.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Few things better expose the fanaticism of the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd than a porn king offering $10 million for the goods on President Donald Trump.

Larry Flynt, the 74-year-old creator of Hustler Magazine, appears to be offering a $10 million reward “for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.”

…with a staggering $500 million net worth, the offer is little more than pocket change for him.

The hefty reward was announced in a statement from Flynt that was tweeted by Fox Business News reporter Liz Claman:

Keep reading…