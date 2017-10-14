Nan, look in the mirror.

Via The Hill:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that President Trump’s “actions are violent,” questioning whether he even understands his own policy proposals.

In an op-ed on NBC’s Think, Pelosi said she thinks Trump is in far over his head.

“What the president is doing, it’s violent. His actions are violent,” Pelosi said, citing his actions on health care, nuclear proliferation and pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

“In effect, the president is just saying, ‘Stop the world.’ He wants to get off, because he doesn’t know how to deal with any of these issues. He keeps shrinking into this little world of his own, and it’s really dangerous to children and to the entire planet,” she added.

She suggested that Trump doesn’t understand basic components of health-care policy and is trying to undermine ObamaCare out of spite.

The Trump administration announced late Thursday that it will stop making key payments to health insurers to subsidize the cost of insurance for low-income consumers. The day before, Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to develop guidance for insurance plans that don’t have to follow the minimum coverage standards set by the Affordable Care Act.

“I don’t think that the president or the people around him know that much about health insurance, so he went down the wrong path. The bigger the pool of people buying insurance, the cheaper the premiums are, and the healthier the pool is economically,” Pelosi said.

