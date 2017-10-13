Via Biz Pac Review:

Director Oliver Stone refused to condemn shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, after he was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and rape, and a former Playboy Playmate thinks she knows why.

According to Carrie Stevens, Stone sexually assaulted her at a party 20 years ago, she told the New York Daily News.

“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” Stevens, who is now 48 years old, but was 22 at the time, told the News.

Stevens said the director “reached out and” grabbed her breast and “honked it like a horn.”

She said that no one who was around them said anything to Stone about it.

“That’s what’s going on in Hollywood,” she said. “That’s why things have to change. He’s Oliver Stone. Nobody’s going to say anything.”

Keep reading…