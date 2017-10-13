Someone went off their meds.

Via Action News JAX:

Brian Desario, 30, walked into the garage of a home where his mother, her boyfriend and another friend were hanging out and accused a man, identified as 56-year-old David Armstrong, of flirting with his girlfriend. He then fatally shot Armstrong, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said that Desario suffered from mental illness.

“The suspect, Brian Desario, believed that the mom’s friend; who is the victim in this case, was trying to pick up Brian’s girlfriend and hit on Brian’s girlfriend,” Nocco said after the incident. “Please note, Brian does not have a girlfriend. In his mind, he did. But, in reality, he didn’t.”

Following the shooting, Desario began walking toward the nearby Gulf Highlands Elementary School, pointing his gun at the building. The school was immediately put on lockdown, and no children were harmed. When police arrived, Desario opened fire on two deputies, initiating a 10-minute shootout, during which he was killed.