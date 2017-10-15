The protest is suffering a lack of funding.

Via The State:

There will be a large turnout when President Donald Trump arrives in South Carolina on Monday, but it won’t all be supportive.

In addition to those who will roll out the red carpet for Trump, who’s appearing in the Palmetto State to join S.C. governor Henry McMaster at a fundraising event, there are protests planned with the president’s visit.

Activist groups from across the state will protest Trump at Greenville’s Falls Park and possibly at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to greenvilleonline.com.

The park protest will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook page with the event named, Greenville Rally Response to Donald Trump & Henry McMaster. The event’s profile picture is a image of the president with the words, “Not. Trump.”

The page is looking for people and groups to support the rally. It’s looking to build a coalition of S.C. organizations to participate as Trumps comes to the state to support McMaster’s campaign.

“We’ll be gathered to express the values of our organizations, and share ideas and speak out to create change within our communities,” the Facebook post says.

According to the event’s page, 123 people are committed to attending, and 346 are interested in the event.

Keep reading…