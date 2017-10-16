Persons what’s in charge should do.

Via The College Fix:

In one of the latest eye-rolling instances of political correctness, the Toronto District School Board will begin replacing the term “chief” from job titles “out of respect for Indigenous peoples.”

The district will proceed with the move even though, according to district spokesman Ryan Bird, no Indigenous people have requested such changes be made.

The decision was made “in the spirit” of the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which dealt with the legacy of the Indian residential school system.

“[‘Chief’] may not have originated as an Indigenous word, but the fact is that it is used as a slur in some cases, or in a negative way to describe Indigenous people,” Bird said. “With that in mind, as it has become a slur in some cases, that’s the decision the administration has made to be proactive on that.”

Job titles such as chief financial officer and chief academic officer will have “chief” replaced with “manager” or “executive officer.”

