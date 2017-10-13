Where old leftist politicians go to mold – academia.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in talks with Columbia University to take on a formal role at the school.

Multiple sources on Thursday told the New York Daily News that Clinton, a two-time failed presidential candidate, is also talking with Columbia about housing her archives at the Ivy League institution, the New York Daily News reported.

The former law professor may take on the role of “University Professor,” which would allow Clinton to lecture in multiple schools and departments without the requirement of a strict course load, a source told the Daily News.

