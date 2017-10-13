They’re all pigs. One thing that’s positive: this seems to be opening the door to revealing all that Hollywood has been sitting on and lying about for years. If all these guys are outed that can only help the women, men and kids they abuse.

Via Mediaite:

Oliver Stone chose not to condemn disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

At the Busan International Film Festival, the Hollywood director was asked to weigh in on the ongoing controversy. And while he didn’t give a full-throated defense of Weinstein, he wanted to wait before making a judgment.

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” he began. “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either.”

He added, “During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and I didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

