Hillary Clinton says she “did not hear” the rumours about Harvey Weinstein, who donated thousands of dollars to her campaign. pic.twitter.com/9tVheBQ7WB — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 13, 2017

Thousands personally to her campaign. Thousands more through his bundling and fundraisers. And $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation but yeah, not a lot of money. Can we say liar, children? Yes, I knew you could.

And we have to believe all the women. Except or those who accuse Bill of anything.

Unbelievable.



