New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D.) gubernatorial campaign announced on Thursday it was reversing its previous decision to only return Harvey Weinstein’s most recent campaign donations, and will now donate all Weinstein’s previous donations to charities.

The New York Times reported last Thursday that Weinstein, a Hollywood mogul and Democratic mega-donor, has been accused of sexually harassing at least eight women over the years, including actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The report sparked outrage among some Hollywood celebrities and Democratic leaders, and led to surprising silence or delayed responses from others who had previously spoken out for women, particularly victims of sexual assault.

Cuomo’s campaign had received more than $110,000 from Weinstein since 2000 and initially announced last Friday it would donate the $50,000 received for the 2018 election cycle to yet-to-be-determined women’s rights organizations, according to his campaign chairman William Mulrow, who called Weinstein’s allegations “horrid” and “disturbing.” However, the campaign received mounting pressure when New York’s Republican State Committee said Cuomo was “in the dictionary next to the word ‘hypocrisy'” for not giving back all of Weinstein’s donations.

