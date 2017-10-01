What a bunch of geniuses.

Via WISTV:

The Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified a group of vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural church as active-duty personnel stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.

The identities of the people in the group will be released Friday morning. It is not clear at this time if the service members will face any type of punishment from military officials.

A bond hearing is scheduled for the four Friday afternoon.

A Salem Black River Church member was checking on the church, located at 1060 N. Brick Street in Mayesville, and discovered the graffiti on Sept. 29.

Keep reading…