Trump will get attacked for this, but once again, the illegality of Obama is responsible for the problem.

Via Free Beacon:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will stop payments worth billions of dollars to health insurers to subsidize low-income Americans, the White House said on Thursday, a move health insurers have warned will cause chaos in insurance markets and a spike in premiums.

The move to undermine President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, officially called the Affordable Care Act, drew criticism from Democrats and the threat of a lawsuit from state attorneys general.

Trump has made the payments, guaranteed to insurers under Obamacare to help lower out-of-pocket medical expenses for low-income consumers, each month since taking office in January. But he has repeatedly threatened to cut them off and disparaged them as a “bailout” for insurance companies.

The White House said late on Thursday that it cannot lawfully pay the subsidies to health insurance companies.

Keep reading…