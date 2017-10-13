Cesspool. All these characters are dirty. How many people is this scandal going to take out?

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was put on an immediate leave of absence Thursday, the company said, following allegations that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’s claim of a sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday reported an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015.

Amazon said in a statement: ”Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

