Hillary’s sleight of hand. Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton is facing new questions over her pledge to give the cash she received from Harvey Weinstein ‘to charity’.

Clinton broke her silence on Weinstein’s sex assault scandal this week, and joined a chorus of other Democratic politicians who said they would return Weinstein’s contributions or re-gift them to charity.

Weinstein gave $33,590 to the Hillary Victory Fund and $5,400 to Hillary for America during the 2016 election.

Clinton indicated she will donate the Weinstein’s money out of her own income rather than from the campaign organization.

‘I give 10 percent of my income to charity every year. This will be part of that,’ Clinton said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Tax experts said under this scenario she would be able to deduct this money from her income taxes.

Julian Block, a former special agent at the IRS and a tax attorney in New York, said her pledge raised significant questions.

‘Is this a situation where her campaign organization is turning over money to her, that goes into her checking account, and then she’s writing a check on that account to make the donation?’ said Block. ‘That would raise some questions as to who’s actually making the donation.’

Chicago tax attorney Robert McKenzie said it could raise problems if Clinton classified the political donations as personal income.

‘I don’t see how she could justify that as being part of her income. I don’t see how she can take that out of her personal return,’ said McKenzie.

McKenzie said one reason Clinton might donate the money herself is if the campaign does not have enough money left in its accounts.

The Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for Hillary for America and the Democratic National Committee, appears to have enough funds to cover the donation. According to Federal Election Commission records, it has over $400,000 in the bank.

Keep reading…