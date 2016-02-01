Via The Hill:

The NAACP on Tuesday condemned Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s decision not to allow his team’s players from taking the field if they kneel in protest during the national anthem.

“Jerry Jones’ comments are more than tone-deaf, more than misinformed and misguided – they are a public commitment by an NFL owner to violate his players’ Constitutional right to free speech,” Tony Covington, a former NFL safety and the NAACP’s senior director of corporate affairs, said in the group’s statement.

“This is not an issue about our flag, this is an issue about police brutality, (racism, and the ability of members of the NFL whose communities are disproportionately impacted by police misconduct to peacefully say enough,” added NAACP interim President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Jones took a hard stance on the controversial protests on Sunday, saying that any team member who is “disrespectful to the flag” will not be allowed to play in games, and added that the National Football League should not withstand such disrespect either.