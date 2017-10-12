So @_RMatthews of @titans says he'll quit NFL if he has to stand for national anthem. Bye, dude. pic.twitter.com/ybnYOgZSyq

Cool, go for it!

Via Daily Caller:

Tennessee Titans player Rishard Matthews tweeted Thursday that he’ll quit the NFL if the league implements a rule forcing players to stand during the anthem.

“No I will be done playing football,” Matthews tweeted and ultimately deleted when asked if he would be willing to face punishment for not standing if a new rule is implemented.

Keep reading…