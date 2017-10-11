Hmmmm, I wonder why.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) pushed aside an opportunity Wednesday to hold an impeachment vote against President Trump but insisted that he would not give up on his quest to impeach the president.

Green announced on the House floor that he would offer the impeachment articles as a privileged resolution, which allows House members to force a vote in two legislative days.

However, Green did not show up when the GOP presiding officer motioned to consider Green’s resolution within the hour, allowing the window for considering the vote to pass for the time being.

Green could have forced a vote to challenge the GOP ruling that would have been the first congressional vote toward impeaching Trump.

