Heartache.

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham rebel faction launched a big attack in central Syria, Thursday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) positions inside the Hama Governorate.

HTS began the assault by launching several attacks at the villages of Abu Kahf, Abu Al-Ghayr, Hisnawi, and Talihan in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

The Al-Qaeda group would ultimately retake control of these villages after killing more than ten Islamic State terrorists and destroying two armored vehicles in this Hama pocket.