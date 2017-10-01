Anyone else remember the days when college was supposed to prepare you for the real world?

Via College Fix:

At the request of its students, San Diego State University provides “gender affirming therapy” to students on its campus who identify as transgender.

The public university’s Student Health Services offers the therapy, one of many university programs nationwide that cater to transgender student populations.

For instance, the University of Pennsylvania has instituted a “preferred name” policy while UC Berkeley offers medical services such as fertility preservation and laser hair removal through its student health care plan.

At San Diego State, the university touted the gender affirming therapy as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.