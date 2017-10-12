Via Biz Pac Review:

President Donald Trump said in an interview Wednesday night that the National Football League (NFL) player protests of the national anthem would not be a “problem” if the NFL had originally suspended former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Collin Kaepernick.

“I watched Colin Kaepernick and I thought it was terrible. And then it got bigger and bigger and started mushrooming. And frankly the NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

President Donald Trump began railing against the NFL protests — that is known in some circles as the #TakeTheKnee movement– in late September at a speech in Huntsville, Ala., where the president was campaigning for GOP Sen. Luther Strange.

