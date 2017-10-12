Via Daily Caller:

The U.S. will withdraw from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing financial reasons and “anti-Israel bias.”

“This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement Thursday.

The U.S. withdrawal will take effect on Dec. 31. The U.S. will remain in the cultural organization as a non-member observer.

UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova said in a statement that she wishes “to express profound regret” at the U.S.’ decision.

Nauert’s statement did not include any examples of “anti-Israel” bias, and Bokova appeared to push back at this suggestion.

