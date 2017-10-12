He’s in deep doo.

Via Daily Wire:

Harvey Weinstein has had a tough week.

The Hollywood mogul was the subject of a damning New York Times piece exactly a week ago Thursday, lost his company on Sunday, and his wife left him on Wednesday. The same day more Hollywood starlets accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Throughout his self-made ordeal, Weinstein hasn’t said anything publicly. But the media staked out his lawyers offices and on Wednesday finally caught up with him, as he left to board a private jet to fly to a sex rehab clinic in Arizona.

The interaction didn’t start well: Weinstein gave the pack of photographers both middle fingers. But then he talked.

“Guys, I’m not doing OK but I’m trying. I gotta get help. I’m hanging in, I’m trying my best,” said Weinstein, who looked disheveled in a black T-shirt and loose jeans, his chubby face unshaven.

“You know, we all make mistakes…. Second chance, I hope.” And he told the throng of paparazzi, “And you know I’ve always been loyal to you guys, not like those f*cking pr*cks who treat you like sh*t. I’ve been the good guy.”

Keep reading…