Another good boy turning his life around.

Via WJBK:

An attempted robbery in Detroit didn’t go as planned for the suspect, when the intended victim pulled out a gun and started shooting in defense.

A Concealed Pistol License holder acted quickly, pulled his gun and shot the armed suspect to end the threat.

Cynthia Quinn rushed to Henry Ford Hospital when she heard her son Sanchez Quinn had been shot. She called FOX 2 upset because she didn’t know why she was not allowed to see her wounded son.

“When I went to my son’s room I was stopped by two police officers (who) told me to get out of my son’s room,” she says. “‘Why you here? You can’t be here.'”

Now we know why.

It turns out, although he was shot multiple times, the 29-year-old was not the victim. Detroit police say Sunday night he tried to rob two men outside the Super X Market, a Green Light location at Charles and Sparling on the city’s east side.

All of it was caught on high-definition surveillance video.

Also, little did the gunman know, one of the guys they tried to rob was a CPL holder. FOX 2 spoke to him by phone.

“I turned and looked and saw the other gentleman had a gun pointed at my face,” the man said. “I was able to knock his hand down and the gunfire rang out.”[…]

Quinn and his partner were arrested. Quinn is recovering from his gunshots in the hospital, which was the reason his mother was not allowed contact.

“All I want to do is see my son to see if he’s alright,” she said at the time.

Police told the CPL holder it was a good thing he was legally armed or he and his cousin may not be alive today.

“It makes me mad because you have people out here that work every day. They are innocent; you want to take from them,” the CPL holder said. “These guys, I definitely feel don’t need to be back out on the street because someone else might get hurt and it might happen in a different way.”

Keep reading…