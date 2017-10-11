"Well there's no one to give it back to" @hillaryclinton on pressure to return @HarveyWeinstein campaign donations https://t.co/TSWv0WXIeK

She’s so disgusting. It’s always so imperious, like how dare anyone bother me with such offensive questions? I don’g believe her. She’s going to give all that back? How about the 250,000 donation to the Clinton Foundation? She hasn’t even given back the Backpage.com kiddie prostitution-connected money.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she will be giving any Harvey Weinstein campaign donations to charity, six days after reports said the Hollywood mogul committed sexual misconduct toward women spanning decades, including rape, harassment, and assault.

Clinton is taking some heat due to the fact her announcement came six days after The New York Times first reported of the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, a close friend to the Clintons.

The former presidential candidate also waited five days to denounce Weinstein publicly after criticism from the media.

“Well, there’s no one to give it back to. What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is that they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” Clinton said on CNN.

The donations will be part of the 10 percent of her income that she donates to charity every year, Clinton said, but was not specific on how much that amount is, when it would be, or where the money will go.

“I give 10% of my income to charity every year,” she said. “This will be part of that. There’s no doubt about it.”

