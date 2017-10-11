Via Daily Caller:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis discredited a questionable NBC report Wednesday that claimed President Donald Trump demanded a tenfold increase in the size of the nuclear arsenal.

“Recent reports that the President called for an increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal are absolutely false,” Mattis said in a statement. “This kind of erroneous reporting is irresponsible.”

The NBC report suggested that Trump’s surprising request caused Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to call the president a “moron,” part of another report which both the secretary of state and the president have criticized for inaccuracies.

