More gems from #Kimmel . Here he has women feel his crotch to guess what he stuffed in his pants. KIMMEL: "You should put your mouth on it" pic.twitter.com/Yv0MVN9vPw

Is everyone in Hollywood and politics a pervert? One might think so with all these stories.

Via Daily Wire:

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein firestorm, a video has surfaced showing Jimmy Kimmel, who has been praised by many on the Left as a spokesman for their agenda, and sort of a moral compass, has had his own issues with sexism, nowhere near Weinstein’s level of depravity, but still decidedly uncomfortable to look at in retrospect.

In the video, speaking to a pretty young blonde, Kimmel announces, “I’ve stuffed something in my pants, and you’re welcome to feel around on the outside of the pants. You have then ten seconds to guess what it is in my pants.”

As the blonde starts to grope him, Kimmel instructs, “You should use two hands.”

The next shot is of a brunette groping Kimmel’s crotch, as he comments, “You’ve done this before, haven’t you.”

Following that, another blonde is on her knees before him, groping him, as Kimmel tells her, “Maybe it would be easier if you put your mouth on it.”

