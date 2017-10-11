Via Biz Pac Review:

Liberals are mad that Donald Trump is actually winning the cultural war against the NFL. From football’s declining ratings to the suspension of left-wing activist-sportscaster Jemele Hill at ESPN, Americans are showing how they really feel about NFL players who disrespect the flag.

But rather than accept the lesson that people want less–not more–politics in their sports, high-profile celebrities are (predictably) doubling down.

Just look at rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ latest “dream.”

Apparently, the man formerly known a “Puff Daddy” changes dreams as often as he does stage names.

The popular recording artist is likely incensed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling on players to “honor our flag,” as reported by Fox News and heralded by President Trump.

Keep reading…