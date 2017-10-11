Well, I suppose there had to be at least one person who would. She says she’s in Dubai, so I think she’s not getting the firestorm this is.

Via Fox News:

“Mean Girls” star Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday reportedly spoke out in defense of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and said she did not “think it’s right what’s going on.”

The actress made the now-deleted comments in two Instagram Story videos, EOnline.com reported.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lindsay explained, according to EOnline.com. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

