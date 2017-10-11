Either decide or flip a coin. Update to this story.

Via Chicago Sun Times:

On Wednesday the NFL released a statement attempting to clarify the commission’s letter about ban players from standing during the national anthem.

“Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the Anthem is not accurate,” said the NFL statement, which was released to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together.”

Goodell sent a letter on Tuesday to all 32 league owners regarding the protests that have taken place during the national anthem, according to Schefter.

In the letter, Goodell wrote that the “current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.”

